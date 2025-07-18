DOVER, DE - Three first responders with the Delaware Forest Service are being deployed to Grand Junction, Colorado to assist with the containment of a wildfire currently burning over 15,000 acres.
Engine Boss Sam Topper, Aiden Binko, and Tom Hairgrove, all crew members from Blackbird State Forest, are mobilizing with a newly built wildland fire engine, according to the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service. Sunday, July 20, will be the start of a two-week assignment for the crew, according to officials.
The Turner Gulch fire in Western Colorado was first reported on July 10 during a red flag event followed by numerous dry lightning strikes, according to the Department of Agriculture. Officials say the fire has spread to cover 15,071 acres, with 9% of the perimeter contained. Steep terrain, hot weather, and drought conditions have reportedly made the fire’s containment a difficult battle.
Officials say the areas near the fire are currently being evacuated.
“Providing out of state resources to assist states in need strengthens Delaware’s ability to handle fires in the first state,” said Kyle Hoyd, Delaware’s State Forester. “Our dedicated crew members train year-round to be ready for wildfires whether they are out west or in our home state. I deeply admire their dedication and selflessness and thank each of them for their service.”
The Forest Service says that since 1996, Delaware firefighters have battled wildfires in other states including Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, California, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.