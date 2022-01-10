NEW CASTLE, Del.- Due to challenges presented by recent increases in COVID-19 cases across the state of Delaware, the State Office of Volunteerism announced Monday that it has made the "difficult decision" to postpone the virtual ceremony honoring the 48 individuals and 13 groups selected to receive the 2021 Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Award.
The ceremony will now air on Feb. 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. and can be viewed from either the Volunteer Delaware Facebook page or by visiting https://volunteer.delaware.gov. The ceremony has been originally scheduled for Jan. 17, 2022.
The Governors Outstanding Volunteer Award recipients will be recognized for their significant contributions, engagement and impact in diverse service activities. Comprehensive profiles of the recipients were shared in a press release on Dec. 22, 2021, and can be reviewed here: https://news.delaware.gov/2021/12/22/48-individuals-and-13-groups-will-receive-governors-outstanding-volunteer-awards-in-virtual-ceremony-jan-17/
For more information, contact Suzanne Farris at 302-381-3594 or Suzanne.Farris@Delaware.gov.
The Governor’s Outstanding Volunteer Service Awards, administered by the State Office of Volunteerism, honor individuals and groups in Delaware that have made a positive impact in their communities or across the state through diverse service and volunteering.
The awards are sponsored by the Office of the Governor, the Department of Health and Social Services, the Division of State Service Centers, the State Office of Volunteerism, as well as the Governor’s Commission on Community and Volunteer Service.