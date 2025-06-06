SEAFORD, DE -- Delaware Governor Matt Meyer made stops across the state today to speak with communities about gun violence prevention and reduction. One of those stops was in Seaford to meet with neighbors, local advocates, and law enforcement officials.
Seaford Police Chief Marshall Craft told WBOC the city has seen two deadly shootings since the beginning of the year.
"Four people were shot, two homicides, and it was gang-related. The definition of a gang is two or more people getting together," Craft said. "We are ranked typically first or second in the state per capita for violent crime."
In response to instances of gun violence in their community, neighbors came out today to share their stories and needs with the governor. Many of them wore orange in honor of gun violence prevention awareness.
Governor Meyer told WBOC gun violence prevention is a top priority in his administration.
"We wanna make sure that kids can play in their front yard, play at the local park," Meyer said. "We want to say to parents, when you send your kids to school, they're gonna be safe. They're going to be safe in school. They're going to be safe when they come back home."
According to the governor's office, firearms are now the leading cause of death in children and teens in Delaware. Youth protection, and finding ways to keep children off the streets, was listed as a top priority from community members attending the meeting.
"I was a school teacher. When my colleagues and students were getting shot up in schools and I had to explain to children 'School is a really safe place, but we're going to hide behind the desk and throw things at bad men,'" Beth Kopicki, the coordinator for Nonviolent Seaford said. "That was really difficult for me."
Meyer said his administration plans to address those concerns.
"We need to make sure there are sufficient activities out of school," Meyer said. "We've got to make sure their mental health is supported so that students who are feeling left out or left behind don't resort to violence. We've got to make sure we're supporting parents who are struggling so their kids have places to go."
Seaford's police chief said they are also hopeful for state support to tackle gun violence in the area.
"Both support and funding, when that need arises," Craft said. "Anytime you have an increase in violence, whether it's one shooting or multiple shootings, that tends to increase the need for resources."
Meyer said they will take the information they gather from the community events today, and use them to shape what steps will be taken next at the state level within his office of gun violence prevention and community safety.