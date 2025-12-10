DOVER, DE- The Delaware Healthcare Association hosted its 29th annual Healthcare Forum, "Bold Leadership in a Storm," bringing together hundreds of leaders from across Delaware's healthcare sector for a full day of panels, interactive learning, and guest speakers.
More than 500 healthcare leaders from hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare organizations gathered in Dover for the state's largest healthcare forum to discuss challenges facing Delaware's healthcare system and explore potential solutions.
This year's conference focused on advocacy and leadership in the face of adversity, highlighting workforce shortages, the impact of federal policy changes, and limited healthcare resources in rural Delaware.
One of the top concerns discussed was workforce shortages, which Brian Frazee of the Delaware Healthcare Association said are growing more urgent as Delaware becomes the sixth-oldest and eighth-fastest-growing state.
"We need to have more people working in health care. How do we incentivize people to enter the health care field? How do we make sure we're supporting them? Especially in our great, uniquely growing, and aging state."
Frazee added that strengthening the state's healthcare workforce is essential to ensuring access to care and advancing health equity.
"That's why our advocacy agenda centers around strengthening the Delaware health care workforce, ensuring access to quality and affordable care, and also advancing health equity to make sure that we have equitable outcomes across the board."
Federal policy changes were another major topic, including recent Medicaid shifts under President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" and their potential impact on Delaware.
Delaware Health Secretary Christine Linke Young says these changes are concerning for Delaware's healthcare system and could create additional challenges for the state.
"We are in a moment of real challenge. There are complicated federal policy challenges that are making all of our jobs harder. We face rising health care costs that are straining businesses and families. And the state's budget, and we all need to come together and work together to deliver solutions that work for Delaware families."
Brian Frazee echoed these concerns, saying the changes could place even more pressure on an already strained system.
"When people aren't covered, they tend to delay or not see care, and then they end up in the hospital emergency departments. And that is the most expensive setting. It increases emergency department wait times and costs for everyone. It really puts us in the opposite direction of where we want to go."
Leaders also highlighted the lack of healthcare resources in lower Delaware, particularly in Kent and Sussex counties, where nearly 400,000 residents face challenges accessing care.
During discussions on solutions, many speakers cited Governor Matt Meyer's recently announced Rural Healthcare Transformation Plan, which includes 15 projects, such as Delaware's first four-year medical school, expanded mobile health units, and two new Hope Centers in Kent and Sussex counties, as a way to address these challenges.
Leaders say the forum's theme, "Bold Leadership in a Storm," underscores the need for collaboration and strategic action to protect Delaware's healthcare future.