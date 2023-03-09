DOVER, Del. - The Delaware House of Representatives today passed House Bill 2, legislation that would establish a regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis sales. It is the first time the House has passed legislation to legalize and regulate marijuana.
A companion bill HB1, which would allow 21+ adults to legally carry up to one ounce of marijuana in Delaware, passed earlier this week. Whereas HB 1 addressed recreational use, HB 2 addressed the regulation of cannabis sales. Both bills will now be considered by the State Senat.
It’s encouraging to see these bills advance through the legislature with supermajority support. The people of Delaware overwhelmingly agree that legalizing cannabis is the right move, and with this development we are hopeful that this is the year Delaware finally ends cannabis prohibition once and for all,” said Olivia Naugle, senior policy analyst at the Marijuana Policy Project.
Legalization of marijuana was previously vetoed by Governor John Carney who has reportedly not budged on his stance. He is expected to veto again if the bills pass the senate. Whether the Delaware General Assembly have enough votes to override the veto remains to be seen.