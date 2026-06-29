Delaware hunters and trappers will have several new rules to know before heading into the field this year.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has released its 2026-27 Delaware Hunting & Trapping Guide, outlining season dates, regulations and several changes for the upcoming hunting and trapping season.
One of the biggest changes is expanded Sunday hunting, which now applies to all game species in Delaware. The new rules also remove minimum age requirements for youth hunts, expand firearm options for deer hunting and establish a year-round season for coyotes.
The updated regulations also allow motorized electric carts, wagons and wheelbarrows on wildlife areas. Hunters will also see an extension of the spring wild turkey season, which now includes the final Sunday of the season.
The guide includes updated information on Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) after the disease was recently detected in Delaware. DNREC says more details will be released in an addendum later this summer and added to the online version of the guide.
The 2026-27 Hunting & Trapping Guide includes season dates, licensing and permit requirements, public land hunting opportunities, hunter education resources and other wildlife information.
The guide is available at participating license agents statewide, at the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife licensing desk in Dover and online at de.gov/hunting.
Hunting licenses and Delaware waterfowl stamps can be purchased online, at DNREC’s Richardson & Robbins Building in Dover or through participating license agents.