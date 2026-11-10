DELAWARE - As Delaware hunters prepare for the start of the state's most popular deer hunting season, wildlife officials are asking some to make an extra stop after harvesting a deer.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is requiring hunters who harvest deer in Wildlife Management Zones 11, 14 and 16 to bring them to designated check stations for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) testing.
The new requirement follows Delaware's first detection of the disease earlier this year, which is always fatal to infected deer. Wildlife officials say the additional testing will help determine how widespread CWD may be and guide the state's response.
The November general firearms season opens Friday, Nov. 13, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 22. The 10-day season typically accounts for about 40% of Delaware's annual deer harvest.
Ryan Permelia, a Delaware hunter preparing for the season, says he understands why the state is taking extra precautions.
"I think most hunters understand that because they want a deer herd as well," Permelia said. "So I think providing information to the state about what's going on is important to get a handle on it, if it's something in the state that's going to have a long term impact on a deer herd."
DNREC deer biologist Sam Millman said the disease spreads between white-tailed deer and has no known cure. Wildlife officials are focused on monitoring its presence and determining whether it has spread beyond the areas where it was initially detected.
The state selected Zones 11 and 16 for additional surveillance because of their proximity to Zone 14, where the disease was found.
Millman said the general firearms season provides an important opportunity to collect samples because of the large number of deer harvested during a relatively short period.
Officials are asking hunters to participate in the effort, which they say will help shape future decisions about managing Delaware's deer population.
Where hunters can get their deer tested
Hunters who harvest a deer in Wildlife Management Zones 11, 14 or 16 during the general firearms season must bring it to one of three designated Sussex County check stations.
The locations include:
Jones Crossroad Landfill: 28560 Landfill Lane, Georgetown.
Gumboro Community Center: 36849 Millsboro Highway, Millsboro.
Redden State Forest's Jester Tract: Redden Road, Kings Crossroads.
All three stations will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the November 13-22 season.
Hunters should have their deer registration information, including the newly implemented QR code, available when they arrive. Registration can be presented electronically or as a printed copy. Hunters can still have their deer sampled if they do not have the QR code.
Hunters outside the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone who want to have their deer tested can also voluntarily submit samples through designated Delaware Hunters Against Hunger locations or participating deer processors.
DNREC encourages hunters to take precautions when handling harvested deer and advises against consuming meat from animals that test positive for CWD.
For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease, testing and Delaware's management efforts, visit DNREC's CWD webpage.