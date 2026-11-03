SALISBURY, Md. - In an election night upset, Ernest Davis has unofficially been elected the next Wicomico County Executive by a razor-thin margin over incumbent Julie Giordano.
As of 11:45 p.m., Davis held a nearly 3% lead with 14,757 votes over Giordano's 14,125 with all 69 precincts reporting.
Davis, a Democrat, previously served two terms on the Wicomico County Council, and previously served two decades with the Maryland State Police and is a longtime local business owner.
Should the results stand, Ernest Davis becomes only the second Democrat elected to the position of Wicomico County Executive since the position's creation 20 years ago. Davis has said he plans to appoint John Psota as his Director of Administration. Psota previously served as acting County Executive and County Administrator.
It is currently unclear if Giordano will demand a recount.
This article will be updated.