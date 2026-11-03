Ernest Davis

SALISBURY, Md. - In an election night upset, Ernest Davis has unofficially been elected the next Wicomico County Executive by a razor-thin margin over incumbent Julie Giordano.

As of 11:45 p.m., Davis held a nearly 3% lead with 14,757 votes over Giordano's 14,125 with all 69 precincts reporting. 

Davis, a Democrat, previously served two terms on the Wicomico County Council, and previously served two decades with the Maryland State Police and is a longtime local business owner.

Should the results stand, Ernest Davis becomes only the second Democrat elected to the position of Wicomico County Executive since the position's creation 20 years ago. Davis has said he plans to appoint John Psota as his Director of Administration. Psota previously served as acting County Executive and County Administrator. 

It is currently unclear if Giordano will demand a recount. 

This article will be updated. 

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Broadcast/Video Journalist

Hunter is an Anchor and Managing Editor for WBOC. You can see him weeknights at 7, 10 and 11 p.m. He joined Delmarva’s News Leader in June 2021, fulfilling a lifelong passion for working in TV news. Hunter is a Dorchester County native.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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