DELAWARE - The Delaware State Senate is sending House Bill 140, or the End-of-Life Options Law, to Governor John Carney’s desk after passing it Tuesday.
HB 140 would allow certain terminally ill patients to legally obtain medications from their doctors to determine the timing of their own passing.
“Respecting human life means respecting the rights of adults to make informed decisions about their own bodies, including when to work with a healthcare provider to end their suffering from a horrible and irreversible terminal illness,” Delaware Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend said. Townsend, along with Rep. Paul Baumbach, sponsored the bill.
Medical aid in dying would only be available to adult Delawareans diagnosed with an incurable disease or illness who have been given a prognosis of six months or less to live. The prognosis must come from at least two medical professionals, according to lawmakers.
Advanced age, disability, mental illness, or chronic health conditions would not qualify a person, under the law.
Those seeking medical aid in dying under HB 140 would need to demonstrate an ability to understand and grasp the consequences of their decision, as determined by a licensed psychiatrist or psychologist.
"This is an issue about allowing adults facing a terminal illness to make critical decisions about their last days. Many people in the last stages of life wish to make their own choices regarding their life and their suffering,” Rep. Baumbach said.
The Senate passed the bill 11-10 on June 25th. It will now head to the Governor’s Office for Carney’s signature before becoming law, unless Carney chooses to veto the legislation.