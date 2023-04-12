The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is reminding Delawareans that it has resumed the standard eligibility renewal process for Medicaid and CHIP recipients as of April 1, 2023, as required by federal law. Annual renewals were not required from March 2020 to March 2023 during the federal Public Health Emergency designation. Federal legislation, signed into law on December 29, 2022, set a specific date to resume renewals, regardless of when the Public Health Emergency ends.
As of January 2023, approximately 315,000 Delawareans were enrolled in Medicaid. With annual renewals underway, DHSS estimates 40,000 to 50,000 Delaware residents who were receiving continuous coverage due to the Public Health Emergency may no longer qualify for Medicaid or CHIP, also known as the Delaware Healthy Children Program, and may be disenrolled.
Between April 2023 and April 2024, DHSS is reviewing every member’s eligibility and, where approved by state or federal rules, using available data sources to automatically renew members. If DHSS cannot auto-renew a person’s coverage using available and approved data sources, the member will receive a pre-populated renewal letter by mail. Delaware Medicaid and its Managed Care Organization partners are also using texts, email, and social media when available to enhance outreach efforts.
A member can complete their renewal through a variety of ways: online through Delaware ASSIST, by phone, by mail, by fax, or at any Division of Social Services (DSS) office locations. Individuals who need assistance filling out their renewal can call the Division of Social Services Customer Service Unit at 1-866-843-7212.