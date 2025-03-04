Delaware Memorial Bridge Implements Cashless Tolling

NEW CASTLE, DE - The Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) has announced a new cash toll rate on the Delaware Memorial Bridge taking effect in April.

On April 1, 2025, the cash toll rate will be raised by $1 for passenger vehicles and $1 per axle for commercial vehicles, according to the DRBA. Officials encourage drivers to convert to E-ZPass to avoid the cash toll rate increase, with the DRBA expecting a full transition to cashless operations in the future.

“Bridge E-ZPass rates for all classifications – including our discount plans – are not affected.   This rate adjustment impacts cash paying customers only,” said DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook.  “We encourage our cash paying customers to sign up for E-ZPass to avoid any toll increase altogether.”

Passenger cars paying with cash will now see a rate of $6 while DE-NJ E-ZPass users will remain at a rate of $4.75.

DRBA says 79% of bridge commuters will not be impacted by the cash toll hike, with a goal of over 90% of customers switching to E-ZPass. The DRBA also aims to establish toll rates that will sufficiently fund travel infrastructure, estimated at $550 million over the next five years, with the hikes. Those projects include improvements and repairs at the Delaware Memorial Bridge and Cape May - Lewes Ferry.

Those who would like to sign up  for E-ZPass can visit their website here

