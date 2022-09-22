REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Two people are facing numerous drug and weapon charges following a police chase that started in Milton and ended in Rehoboth Beach.
Police said that shortly before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, a trooper on patrol in the Milton area observed a Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Coastal Highway north of Cave Neck Road.
The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Nissan, but its driver 'accelerated away on southbound Coastal Highway, according to police.
Another trooper in the Lewes area was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device to disable the Nissan. The vehicle came to a stop next to restaurant in Rehoboth Beach, and its two occupants, identified as driver Sarah Campbell, 27, of Dover, Del., and passenger Davonta Brown, 29, of Woodside, Del., were taken into custody.
Police said a search of the Nissan at the scene led to the discovery of approximately 140.15 grams of marijuana, approximately 0.56 grams of suspected heroin, a prescription pill, various items of drug paraphernalia, and a .22 LR handgun with an obliterated serial number. Computer checks of Brown revealed that he was a convicted felon prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Both Campbell and Brown were transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
Sarah Campbell:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Numerous traffic offenses
Campbell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $43,000 cash bond.
Davonta Brown:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Weapon With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Brown was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $60,750 cash bond.