DOVER, DE- Delaware residents are feeling the heat as utility bills continue to surge, with many looking for answers on what’s behind the price hikes.
At a Public Service Commission meeting on Wednesday, technical consultants presented their "Delmarva 2025 SOS Auction Report," analyzing electric demand and supply across the Delmarva region. The report places much of the blame on high auction prices and high market prices.
William Christopher, a Delaware resident, shared his frustration with the soaring costs.
“Over the last six months, our gas and electric bill has been averaging between 210 to $260. This past billing, it went to $633. I have family members who went from $250 to over $800."
Christopher attended the meeting to hear how the commission plans to address these concerns and understand what caused these bill hikes in the first place.
“It seems like everything's going up, and I think the constraints have been taken off these suppliers. And I think we're going to pay for it."
According to consultants, a rate increase approved in April 2024 is already contributing to higher bills, with more price hikes expected. New bid prices are set to take effect on June 1, 2025, which could bring an additional 7.5% increase for residential customers.
The Public Service Commission found these prices consistent with market conditions, though they are the highest auction prices Delaware has ever seen.
Lynn Vann, another Delaware resident, expressed concern about the added fees and surcharges.
“I'm hoping that they will take a look at the fees and the surcharges that people are incurring. Because what can you do when half of your bill is your usage and half of your bill is fees? It's unfair."
As utility costs climb, Delaware residents say they feel left out in the cold.
More answers may come next week, as PJM Interconnection, which manages the wholesale electric grid for Delaware and other states, is scheduled to appear at the Senate Environment, Energy, and Transportation Committee hearing on February 24.
The hearing could provide more clarity on what’s driving these record-high electricity bills and whether any relief is on the horizon.