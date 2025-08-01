DOVER, DE- After more than two years of setbacks, Delaware's recreational marijuana market officially launched on August 1.
Although marijuana was legalized in the state of Delaware in 2023, the adult-use market rollout faced multiple delays that pushed back the original April 1 start date.
Delaware Marijuana Commissioner Joshua Sandlerin says the postponements have not only been frustrating for those eager to join the adult-use market but have also been costly for the state in lost revenue.
"We are losing about $1 million a month in revenue to our sister states, New Jersey, and Maryland."
Brian Weidert, a representative from Columbia Care—one of the largest marijuana cultivators and manufacturers—says that up until now, many dangerous products have been sold illegally on the streets.
"They don't have to undergo the same testing we do. Everything has to be tested within Delaware here. So you know exactly what you're getting from any operators legally operating within the state."
With the adult-use market now open, Weidert says Delaware residents will have better access to safer cannabis products and more detailed information about what they're buying.
Weidert added that consumers can expect clear labeling and access to detailed testing results, which he believes will help keep people safe.
"The patients will be able to tell what's in all of the products. So we'll have everything all itemized and labeled out. And also, any of the testing results will be available for you."
While some remain hesitant about Delaware's adult-use market, Sandlerin says this new market operates under some of the strictest regulations in the country.
"This is not 'Reefer Madness.' These are businesses that operate and sell a product that is one of the most regulated products in the country, let alone in the state of Delaware."
Currently, existing medical marijuana dispensaries with conversion licenses will be the first to serve recreational customers.
Although many recreational retail licenses have been issued, most shops are not expected to open immediately.