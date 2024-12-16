DOVER, DE- The 153rd Delaware General Assembly convened today for its first time since the November elections, with the Senate Executive Committee reviewing appointments to the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board. The board, created under House Bill 350, is tasked with overseeing hospital budgets to address rising healthcare costs.
Delaware Senate Confirms Hospital Cost Review Board Nominations Amid Controversy
Tiffani Amber



