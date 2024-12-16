Legislative Hall

DOVER, DE- The 153rd Delaware General Assembly convened today for its first time since the November elections, with the Senate Executive Committee reviewing appointments to the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board. The board, created under House Bill 350, is tasked with overseeing hospital budgets to address rising healthcare costs.

Five of the seven nominees were confirmed, with all Republican senators abstaining from the vote.

The nominees confirmed today include Heath B. Chasanov, Thomas E. Brown, Richard J. Geisenberger, Devona E. Williams, Ph.D., and David W. Singleton.

The Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board aims to control healthcare costs by reviewing hospital budgets. However, with only a few weeks left in Governor Carney's term, the timing of the nominations has sparked controversy.

Brian Frazee, CEO of The Delaware Healthcare Association, voiced concerns about the process.

"Today, the Senate will consider five out of the seven members he decided to nominate during the lame duck period of his administration. Our opposition is not rooted in the people, but the process."

Republican Senator Eric Buckson, along with other Republican lawmakers, criticized the rushed nominations, arguing that appointing members just weeks before Carney leaves office was premature.

"We should be measured, deliberative, and make sure we put this board together properly in the next administration, which is when this board will actually get its life."

In addition to timing concerns, Buckson and many healthcare officials have raised alarms about potential government overreach, arguing that the establishment of a board to oversee hospital budgets represents excessive government control.

To add to the controversy, ChristianaCare in northern Delaware filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the board, raising further questions about its powers.

Buckson emphasized the need for the lawsuit to be resolved before proceeding with any appointments.

"There's a lawsuit. So we're concerned with that, and we don't believe we should be moving forward until that's settled."

On the other hand, Democratic legislators, including Senator Sarah McBride, who is set to leave her state Senate seat to become a U.S. Congresswoman, defended the governor’s actions, asserting that Carney has the authority to act on the existing bill.

"The reality is, a governor is elected for four years. Governor Carney has every right and every bit of authority to fulfill his constitutional obligations."

Despite ongoing concerns about the nominations and the nomination process, the Senate confirmed the five nominees with 14 votes in favor. All six Republican senators abstained from the vote, and one Democrat was absent.

