DOVER, DE- The engines aren’t the only things revving up this weekend in Kent County. As the Delaware State Fair and NASCAR weekend collide, thousands of visitors are flooding the area, bringing a surge of tourism and economic activity.
For the first time in decades, the NASCAR races at Dover Motor Speedway and the Delaware State Fair are taking place on the same weekend.
Michael Lewis, with Dover Motor Speedway, says they haven’t hosted a NASCAR event in July in decades.
“We're embracing the summertime this year here at Dover Motor Speedway. This is the first time we've had a July race weekend since 1969."
Whether drawn by carnival rides, fair food, or the excitement of high-speed racing, thousands have flocked to Kent County.
Lewis says most visitors this weekend aren’t just locals—they’re coming from all around the country.
“A lot of people may not realize that 88% of our customers here at Dover Motor Speedway come from out of state."
That influx has packed hotels across Kent County.
Jamar Cain, front desk assistant general manager at Comfort Inn & Suites, located right next to Dover Motor Speedway, says he’s seeing bigger crowds than before, with his hotel booked months ahead of the event.
“This year, we were booked up earlier than expected. We had a lot of people call the year before for this year."
With so many visitors in town, public safety crews are also stepping up.
Justin Conrad, with Kent County Public Safety, says his team has all hands on deck to keep both NASCAR fans and fairgoers safe.
“We've got extra hands on deck so we can make sure that we're keeping everybody safe here while they're experiencing the NASCAR event as well as the fair."
Local officials say hosting both events simultaneously provides more than increased tourism—it plays a key role in sustaining the community’s economy.
Catherine Jenkins, with Kent County Tourism, says this unique timing significantly benefits the local economy.
“Having tourists and visitors here, it's really good for our local economy. It's how we're able to keep taxes low. It's how we're able to live affordably.”
NASCAR weekend at Dover Motor Speedway runs through July 20. The Delaware State Fair continues through July 26.