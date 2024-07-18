HARRINGTON, Del.- A summertime tradition has returned to Delmarva.
The Delaware State Fair has kicked off its 105th anniversary in Harrington, attracting lots of visitors for the ten-day event.
While the heatwave earlier this week has subsided slightly, the combination of the hot summer sun and the Delaware State Fair remains a hallmark of the season. Despite the heat, a new coffee stop at the fairgrounds is garnering attention. The vendor offers both hot and cold options, with owner Andrew Skrabak expressing his enthusiasm for keeping visitors caffeinated this year.
"I’m definitely not going to be drinking any hot coffee this week, but for those who prefer that, we absolutely have it," Skrabak said.
Another new addition to the fair is Magnolia-based business, Two Bay Twists, offering Pennsylvania Dutch pretzels, including a specialty flavor.
"We do have and Old Bay flavor, so people who love Old Bay love 'em," said owner Patty Isherwood.
The fair has also introduced new kiosks to streamline the entrance process.
"We've got five kiosk stations set up. Folks can purchase their tickets, hit the express lane, and not have to stand in line," said General Manager Danny Aguilar.
In an effort to promote sustainability, the fair has increased its focus on recycling with more bins placed throughout the fairgrounds.
"300,000 people can make a lot of waste, so it is our priority and responsibility to try and recycle as much as possible," Aguilar added.
To help visitors stay cool, 35 large new fans have been installed in the M&T Grandstand.
"It's fun, it's sunny, you get a good tan," shared Noah, a fair attendee.
"I'm wearing as little as I possibly can and going under the misters a lot," said Makenna from Pennsylvania.
The Delaware State Fair runs from July 18 to July 27, with gates opening daily at 9 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m.