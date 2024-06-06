Delaware State Fire Commission’s K9 Ajax Gifted Armor

DELAWARE– The Delaware State Fire Commission announced K9 Ajax recently received a donated protective vest.
The Commission says the bullet-proof and stab-resistant vest was donated by nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. and sponsored by Paulette Penzes of Middleburg Heights, Ohio.
Certified by the National Institute of Justice, the body armor is custom-fitted for Ajax and embroidered with the phrase “Born to Love–Trained to Serve–Loyal Always,” according to the Commission.
Ajax joined the Delaware State Fire Commission in February 2024 to help aid trauma victims and teach fire safety.