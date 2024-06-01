SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - The Delaware State Fire Marshal is investigating a early morning fire that occurred in Millsboro on Saturday.
On Saturday, June 1st, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company report that multiple fire crews were alerted for a residential structure fire at 24220 Big Oak Lane in Millsboro, Delaware. The incident was reported to be a fire on the back of the deck of the residence. Initial crews identified the fire as an outdoor fire with flames also coming through the roof of the structure.
Indian River Volunteer Fire Company say that "crews were requested to establish a water supply, disconnect all utilities to the residential structure and pursue defensive fire suppression activities as needed. All apparatus were requested to supply water and establish a water supply process to mitigate the incident".
According to officials, it appears that a waterfront residential structure was fully involved in fire upon the arrival of emergency first responders, which caused extensive damage to the structure. The structure was identified as inhabitable, according to IRVFC.
There was one firefighter injured during the incident. They were transported to a nearby medical facility for additional observation.
IRVFC says that "It is extremely possible that the fire originated as a result of utilizing an outside burn pit the evening before", but the Delaware State Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the incident.