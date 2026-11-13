DELAWARE– State Police announced the launch of real-time translation through Axon body-worn cameras this week, enabling clearer communication between law enforcement and community members.
DSP says the built-in technology, already in use, allows troopers to push-to-translate two-way speech between over 50 languages with live transcription.
“Everyone deserves to be heard and understood, and this technology helps ensure language is not a barrier to the service and protection they receive,” DSP Superintendent Col. William Crotty says.
The U.S. Census Bureau says approximately 15.1% of Delaware households report a primary shared language other than English.
The most common foreign first languages in Delaware are Spanish, Mandarin, Cantonese, Haitian Creole and West African languages including Yoruba, Twi and Igbo, according to Delaware's Office of New Americans.