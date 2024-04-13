DELAWARE - Delaware State Police announced their partnership with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety for the 2024 "I-95 Drive to Save Lives/National Distracted Driving Awareness Month" campaign.
Delaware State Police, in partnership with the Delaware Office of Highway Safety, is joining forces with other law enforcement agencies along the I-95 corridor and the state of Delaware for the April campaign. DSP say the multi-jurisdiction initiative "aims to increase awareness and safety" towards distracted driving.
In just five years, Delaware has witnessed 9,569 crashes, 174 serious injuries, and 22 deaths - all due to distracted driving, according to Delaware State Police.
Superintendent of Delaware State Police, Colonel Melissa Zebley expressed how involved law enforcement agencies are and their crucial role in promoting safe driving practices and protecting lives on the roadways.
"Every year, we witness the tragic loss of thousands of lives in motor vehicle crashes across the country, leaving families and communities shattered by grief. Our mission remains clear: to save lives and prevent tragedies every day. During the “Drive to Save Lives” campaign, our dedicated troopers will be enforcing laws and raising awareness about the dangers of distracted driving..." Zebley says.
The collaborative-effort campaign will be from Friday, April 19th to Sunday, April 21st.
More information can be found on the Delaware State Police website.