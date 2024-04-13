Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 5 AM EDT MONDAY... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the first Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM EDT this evening. For the second Small Craft Advisory, from noon Sunday to 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&