DOVER, Del. – The Delaware State Police announced the arrest of 34-year-old Cierra Cooper, of Felton, following a pursuit and DUI investigation Wednesday morning.
Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, a patrol trooper saw a silver Hyundai sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lane and repeatedly swerving over the double yellow line on South State Street, according to the press release. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver did not comply and continued onto River Road, then New Castle Avenue before exiting the vehicle.
The officer reportedly smelled alcohol and detected signs of impairment during the interaction with Cooper. Police say Cooper was taken into custody after completing field sobriety tests. Through a computer check, officers say they learned she had two prior DUI convictions and no valid driver’s license.
Cooper was released on $5,900 unsecured bond after being charged with the following:
– Third Offense DUI (Felony)
– Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
– Numerous Traffic Offenses