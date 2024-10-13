DOVER, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kent County on Saturday night.
State police say that on October 12th, at approximately 7:25pm, troopers responded to a shooting report at a home in the 100 block of S. Governor Boulevard in Dover.
An investigation led by troopers revealed that a 17-year-old male and an acquaintance were standing outside the home when an unknown suspect approached, reportedly looking for the victim. DSP say the suspect then shot the victim in the leg before fleeing the location.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no surveillance footage at this time, according to state police.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact police at (302) 698-8429.