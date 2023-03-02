DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police are actively investigating a wave of threats against numerous Delaware Schools on Thursday. Phone calls regarding an active shooter at the schools were made to various local police departments this morning, according to the police.
The threats have been labeled an elaborate hoax and an attempted swatting. Swatting is a prank call made to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large police presence at a specific location.
Allied law enforcement agencies are joining with the State Police to investigate. They encourage people to contact their local school district for additional information pertaining to a specific school.
The Delaware State Police is still actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. Anyone who provides information leading to a successful arrest is eligible for a cash reward of up to $5000. To report any suspicious activity, please call 9-1-1 or contact the Delaware Anti-Terrorism Tip Line at 1-800- 367-2312.