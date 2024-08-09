CAMDEN, DE - The Delaware State Police have announced their 2024 Citizens Police Academy slated to begin this fall.
State Police say the Academy will begin on Thursday, September 5th, 2024 and comprises nine two-hour classes on Thursday nights. The final session will be held on October 29th, according to State Police. Organizers say most classes will be held at Delaware State Police Troop 3, located at 3759 South State Street in Camden, DE.
Classes will include a range of police activities including evidence processing, criminal and traffic investigations, DSP facility tours, and learning about special units. Participants will also have the opportunity to ride along with troopers.
Applications to attend the Academy will be accepted until August 16th and can be submitted here. Classes will be limited to 20 people and background checks will be conducted on all applicants.