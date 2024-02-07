DELAWARE– The United States Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program is seeking sponsors and sites for meal distribution.
Local government offices, camps, schools and private nonprofits can sponsor – providing meals and supervision to distribution sites.
Meal sites must be in areas where 50 percent or more of students rely on free or reduced-price school meals. Camps, community centers, parks, housing complexes and homes are eligible.
Sponsors and sites will receive training from the Delaware Department of Education – and be reimbursed for all free meals served.
Children under 18 and students over 18 with disabilities who participate in school programs are eligible to receive free meals and snacks.
Those involved must agree to serve all eligible meal recipients regardless of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, or age.
To sponsor or host a meal site, call (302) 857-3356 or search “Summer Food Service Program” at http://www.doe.k12.de.us.