DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club has announced they will be dormant for the upcoming season.
The ice hockey team says for the 2023-2024 season they will focus on the Dover Civic Arena Project.
In a social media post, the Delaware Thunder CEO and President Charles F Pens Sr. said, "We had looked at a possible temporary move, but decided to remain focused on the plans for a new facility in the great state of Delaware, and in particular, the City of Dover.” Pens went on to say, "We are excited to build on the amazing fan base, corporate support, and energy we have here in Delaware. The City of Dover and the Mayor have been so welcoming, and so out of respect for this, we want to put all our efforts into this project."
WBOC previously reported that the state fairgrounds chose not to renew the team’s lease at their home rink in Harrington.
The team is looking at building a new arena at Schutte Park in Dover, which could take at least two years. The arena would be located off Wyoming Mill Road and would likely cost more than 8 million dollars.