DELAWARE - Governor John Carney has announced that Delaware’s Public Health Emergency order in response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be terminated effective at 6 p.m. today. The termination order reportedly closes federal emergency programs and spending authorized under the Public Health Emergency.
The current Public Health Emergency order has been in effect since March 1, 20222.
Carney’s new termination order claims that the state has the sufficient capability to meet the current demand for vaccines and boosters now that the needs in the healthcare industry have eased.
“Today we are ending the public health emergency here in Delaware. This is consistent with the ending of the federal public health emergency, and with Delaware’s continued progress in moving beyond COVID-19,” said Governor Carney. “Thank you to each and every Delawarean who helped us get to where we are today.”