DELAWARE - The State of Delaware will begin issuing Assault Weapon Certificates of Possession in the coming weeks.
The certificates are a function of the Delaware Lethal Firearms Safety Act of 2022, signed into law by Governor John Carney last year. The Act prohibits the manufacture, sale, offer to sell, transfer, purchase, receipt, possession, or transport of assault weapons in Delaware save for certain exceptions. Those who already lawfully owned an assault weapon prior to June 30th 2022 are among those exceptions.
The Department of Safety and Homeland Security (DSHS) is required under the Act to issue the certificates to those who meet the exception and request one. Though exempt individuals are not required to request a certificate of possession, the certificates will provide conclusive evidence that a person lawfully possessed or obtained an assault weapon prior to June 30, 2022, and is thus entitled to possess and transport that weapon.
To receive a certificate of possession, residents must present the following documentation:
-A valid Delaware driver’s license, Delaware identification card, or United States passport.
-A dated bill of sale, receipt of purchase, or record of transfer from a licensed firearms dealer for weapons that were purchased that reflect a completed sale or possession prior to June 30, 2022.
-For inherited weapons, a will or other documentation substantiating that the weapon was received through inheritance.
-DSHS will not maintain any record of the issuance of the certificate, as required by the Act.
-Residents must bring the weapons for which the certificate of possession is sought, but all weapons must be unloaded and left secured in their vehicles. Residents must enter the buildings unarmed.
Assault Weapon Certificates of Possession are set to be issued to Delaware residents at the times and locations below:
Times:
Saturday, May 27th, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 3rd, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 10th, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Locations:
Sussex County - Delaware State Police Troop 7 - 19444 Mulberry Knoll Road, Lewes, DE 19958
Kent County - DSP State Bureau of Identification – 600 Bay Road, Suite 1B, Dover, DE 19901
New Castle County - Delaware State Police Troop 2 - 100 Lagrange Ave, Newark, DE 19702