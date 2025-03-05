DOVER, DE- The 8th annual RASCL Summit was held Wednesday in Dover, where experts gathered to discuss the growing climate challenges facing Delaware.
The conference highlighted rising sea levels, extreme weather, and increasing temperatures, providing a platform to present data and trends while emphasizing the urgent need for adaptation and mitigation strategies.
Danielle Swallow from Delaware Sea Grant expressed concerns over the state’s climate future.
“We are already seeing increases in high tide flooding, saltwater intrusion into infrastructure, drought, and extreme heat. These trends are fairly concerning."
Delaware, the lowest-lying state in the U.S., is experiencing sea level rise at twice the global average, with experts predicting that high tide levels could rise by a foot in the next few decades.
Swallow warned that this data poses a threat to areas, especially those along the coast.
“In low-lying areas, you’re going to see inundation that could prevent people from getting to work, the doctor’s office, or kids from being picked up by school buses."
Daniel Leathers from the University of Delaware presented data showing a significant trend of rising temperatures and increased precipitation over the past 130 years.
“We’ve seen more than a three-degree increase in temperature since that time period. Precipitation has also been increasing."
Leathers also noted that storms have become more frequent and stronger over the last two decades, further compounding the state’s climate vulnerabilities.
The summit also emphasized the economic risks posed by these climate changes, particularly for Delaware’s tourism and agriculture industries.
Experts highlighted the need for resilience in infrastructure, the economy, and communities to address these growing threats.
Lewes Councilwoman Amy Marasco discussed the importance of local and regional collaboration in responding to climate impacts, especially with uncertain federal support.
“We are going to have to rely on Delaware and our neighboring states to figure out how we work on this collaboratively."
The theme of this year’s summit, “Adapting, Innovating, and Mitigating the Impacts of Delaware’s Changing Climate,” emphasized the need for new strategies and technologies to address the state's climate challenges.
As experts continue to analyze trends and develop solutions, the summit served as an opportunity for leaders and community members to connect, working together to create more resilient communities in Delaware.