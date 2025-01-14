DOVER, DE- The 153rd General Assembly of Delaware is now in session, with lawmakers gearing up for a busy term. Over the next 167 days, state leaders from both parties plan to tackle a range of pressing issues, including housing and education challenges.
While today marked only the first day, lawmakers say they are ready to dive into the work ahead.
For Representative Kerri Evelyn Harris, the focus is on alleviating the financial pressures Delawareans face daily.
“Our caucus is definitely united in making sure that we relieve the pressure valve on the lives of Delawareans. People are feeling heavily burdened with the costs at the grocery store, with housing, just raising their children.”
Harris emphasized that addressing the state’s ongoing housing crisis is one of her top priorities.
“Housing costs are just destroying families, whether they rent or they look to purchase. Folks are just unable to keep up. We’re seeing a growing homeless population or those on the verge of homelessness."
For Republicans, supporting the working class and addressing educational challenges are key goals.
Representative Lyndon Yearick highlighted the need to tackle learning loss.
“The biggest areas of opportunity are gonna be around our public education system, the learning loss that occurred during COVID. We have to engage the parents. Education begins and ends in the home."
Despite being in the minority, Yearick expressed optimism about working collaboratively with Democrats, who hold the majority in the General Assembly.
“We’re looking forward to working with the majority party again to focus on doing a few things really well, addressing our public education system and how we can improve that."
As the 153rd General Assembly gets underway, lawmakers from both parties are preparing for a busy session. Running through June 30, the session provides ample time to tackle critical issues and achieve legislative goals.