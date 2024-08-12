MILLSBORO, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation announced a road closure beginning on Monday, August 19th in Sussex County. Work is related to the Millsboro bypass construction.
DelDOT says Hollyville Road between Washington Street Exit and SR 24 will be closed starting on Monday, August 19th through the end of November.
Work is related to the North Millboro bypass, says DelDOT. After the closure, existing Hollyville Road will "reopen on the current alignment and cross over the new bypass".
DelDOT has provided the following detour for drivers:
- Traffic from SR 24 / John J. Williams Highway should utilize SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road northbound to Mount Joy Road to Hollyville Road.
- Traffic on Mount Joy Road southbound should turn westbound on Mount Joy Road to SR 30 / Gravel Hill Road southbound to SR 24 / John J. Williams Highway.