DOVER, Del. - Delaware elementary school students have a chance to put their creativity on the road this winter through the Delaware Department of Transportation’s sixth annual Name That Plow Contest.
The contest is open to students in kindergarten through fifth grade across the state. Entries will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2026.
Last year’s winning names included “Han Snowlo,” “No Mo Sno” and “Scoop! There It Is!”
“It is important to shine a light on the hard working staff that keep Delaware roads safe and passable during snowstorms, and this is a great way to bring awareness to students across the state,” Transportation Secretary Shanté Hastings said.
DelDOT says it operates more than 300 snow removal vehicles and maintains nearly 14,000 lane miles statewide.
New this year, the department is offering a snowplow-themed coloring page to help students brainstorm names during classroom discussions. The activity is optional and does not need to be submitted with contest entries.
The application and coloring page are available through DelDOT’s online contest form.