SUSSEX CO, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation is seeking public input for proposed roadway improvements in Sussex County.
On Tuesday, November 12th, DelDOT will be holding a public meeting and workshop to gather public input on proposed roadway improvements along SR-5 in Sussex County. The project is currently in the preliminary design phase, according to DelDOT officials.
The project is expected to "improve traffic operations and safety at the intersection of SR 5 (Harbeson Road) and Hurdle Ditch Road/Cool Spring Road while providing new pedestrian facilities to reduce vehicle and pedestrian exposure."
Those who attend the public meeting will have the opportunity to review display maps with proposed plans and provide feedback. There will also be project team members at the meeting to answer questions.
When: Tuesday, November 12, 4:00pm-6:00pm
Where: DelDOT South District Office, 23697 Dupont Blvd, Georgetown, Delaware