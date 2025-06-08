DELMAR - The Delmar Fire Department announced a controlled burn in Wicomico County on Sunday. The burning will last into the overnight.
The Delmar Fire Department is alerting community members that they conducted a controlled burn on Sunday on Stage Road near Ocean Highway (Route 13).
The fire department says the area will be burning for the rest of the night and into the overnight. The burn will be checked on regularly by fire officials and there is no cause for concern for those in and around the area.