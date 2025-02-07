Delmar Fire
DELMAR, MD - The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Delmar Thursday night that displaced two people.

According to Delmar Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to Connelly Mill Rd at about 10:45 p.m. on February 6 on reports of a house fire. There, they found a single-story home engulfed in flames. 

The Maryland State Fire Marshal says it took 20 firefighters about 45 minutes to control the fire. Luckily, the residents were alerted by working smoke detectors and were able to escape. No injuries were reported.

Total damage to the home is estimated at $75,000. 

Investigators say the fire began in the home's garage, but the cause is still under investigation. 

