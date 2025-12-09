BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Carlos Mir has broken three juggling world records in his lifetime. While his record for most devil or flower stick spins in one minute was broken by just 15 spins, he plans to try to break the world record once again.
Better known as 'Cascading Carlos,' the Delmar local performs hundreds of gigs a year across Delmarva. He tells WBOC that he just loves what he does.
"There is so much joy when you challenge yourself, when you step out of your comfort zone and you get out there and you try to better yourself or try to improve," said Mir. "Even if it's just your mental, your physical, just improving yourself on a level that once you achieve it, you feel proud."
At 61 years-old, Mir says he tries his best to take care of his body to make sure he can perform his best. He says he does daily yoga, walks every other day, and even juggles while jogging, also known as 'joggling.'
"The hardest thing I do, I say, is keeping myself, my body in shape," said Mir. "But the, the joy of it is, is just overwhelming, you know, so to feel really that joy, I don't care how hard it is, I don't know how I sore my body is. It just makes it all worth it."
Mir plans to re-attempt the world record at 11 a.m. on Sat. Apr. 11 at the Bethany Beach Ocean Suites Residence Inn. To reclaim the world record, he needs to spin the stick more than 128 times in one minute.
"I constantly feel I can, the best I've ever done was 132, so I know I can do it," said Mir. "It's really hard, to maintain that speed all the time. So, you know, I know I've done it. So the question is, 'can I do it in front of a audience?'"
Mir's currently holds the world records for the highest throw of a Diablo, or Chinese Yo-Yo, and the highest Helicopter Devil Stick Toss.