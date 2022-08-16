DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Little League girls returned home to Delmar after their incredible run in the Little League World Series.
The girls made it all the way to the final where they were just short of winning the entire championship. The girls traveled by bus Tuesday morning where they were met by an escort by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office. Cheyanne Willey said the experience was 'awesome'.
"It was pretty cool because I felt like I was famous! I mean everyone driving had to feel that way," said Willey.
Her teammate Ella Twilley agrees.
"It, it was amazing, really to see everyone here supporting us. And like we have not noticed them when they were here and we were there, how they will still support us when we're so far away," said Twilley.
Twilley's mom Nicole traveled with the team as a chaperone.
"I messaged the group-me about, 'who's got onions out?', because we were all crying as we were pulling up seeing the support from the community and the people who organized it because these girls are true champions I can't wait to see what they'll do next, because they're a pretty phenomenal group," said Nicole. "We laughed, we cried, we've had a great time and.... it's, it's pretty emotional seeming all of the support out here from all of the communities."
Instead of taking some time to relax, Ella says she's packing when she gets home for a trip to Alaska!