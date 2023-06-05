DELMAR, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested a Delmar man yesterday on charges of vehicular assault, DUI, and drug possession.
According to police, police arrived on the scene of a five-car crash just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Sussex Highway and Redden Road. There they reportedly discovered that James West, 48, had allegedly failed to stop for traffic at the intersection because he was distracted by his phone. Police say West was in possession of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, and was showing signs of impairment.
West’s Ford Escort reportedly struck a Dodge Charger and a Honda Odyssey that were stopped in traffic. Both cars were propelled forward due to the crash, and then struck a Chevrolet Silverado and a Kia Telluride, respectively.
The driver of the Odyssey, a 45-year-old Salisbury woman, and her 9-year-old passenger were taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. A 58-year-old Milford woman driving the Telluride was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported by the other drivers.
West was arrested and charged with the following:
-Vehicular Assault First Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
-Possession of a Controlled Substance
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Driving Under the Influence of Drugs
-Inattentive Driving
He has been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $3,501 bond.