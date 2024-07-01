REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar man in Rehoboth Beach after they say he followed a woman while driving a stolen truck Sunday.
Police say they were called to the Walmart on Rehoboth Mall Boulevard on June 30th just after 12:30 p.m. on reports of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, police say a woman told them an unknown male suspect was following her around the store. When the woman left, the man allegedly entered a GMC Sierra and continued to follow her through the parking lot, according .
While police were investigating, the woman noticed the suspect near the Walmart and alerted a State Trooper. Police made contact with the man and identified him as Jordan Newberry, 38, of Delmar. Newberry was arrested, and police later learned the GMC Sierra he was driving had been reported as stolen to the Salisbury Police Department on June 29th, according to Delaware State Police.
Newberry was taken to Sussex Correctional Institution on $6,000 cash bond on the following charges:
-Receiving Stolen Property over $1,500 (Felony)
-Harassment