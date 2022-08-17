DELMAR, Md.- The town of Delmar has received complaints from drivers about kids playing basketball in the street. So the town posted a reminder of an ordnance on Facebook, made in the 80's. The ordinance says basketball hoops should not be in the street, sidewalk, edge of lawn or driveway. It also forbids anyone from playing basketball in the street. Father Aaron Mumford put up a basketball hoop for his two kids to play with. Mumford said he never even heard of the ordinance until the town posted the reminder on Facebook.
"I'm a 90's baby... that's what we did! I got two kids and they can't play basketball in the street? That doesn't make sense... I don't like it," said Mumford. "If you got young kids like me, you can't let them go to far. I don't I'm not that type of parent. So I got a basketball court for my kids to play at home!"
Even for older students like Elijah Dethoff say they don't like going to the park.
"Why I don't go there is the language, the conversation that they have and the rude and impolite behavior. There are no rules in a park so it's just based on how you're raised," said Dethoff.
Town Commissioner Core Shaffer says the ordinance was made to protect the people of Delmar.
"The town received a couple complaints from drivers of kids playing in the street, so it's basically is a chance to reiterate an already existing ordinance and just remind people to pay attention for drivers and for kids, we don't want anyone getting hurt," said Shaffer. "It covers the town too, the ordinance, it covers us when it comes to liability and things like that, so that's why it was created back then."
Though Mumford wants the town to reconsider the law.
"Consider the families. Consider the young kids who can't be chaperoned to a basketball court that you provide at Gordy Park. Consider the kids that might not have much than a basketball court to play at home. Its like, did you consider the residents?," said Mumford. "I put something up for my kids to have enjoyment, at home, but now the town is telling me that if it's in their street, they're gonna come take it? It just don't make sense to me. It just don't."