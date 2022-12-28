DELMAR, Del./Md.- The town of Delmar says it is weighing the next steps for its town manager after he was sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars while working for the town of Berlin.
On Dec. 14, Delmar held an executive session to discuss the outcome of Jeff Fleetwood’s legal matter and if he should continue in his role as Town Manager. During the meeting, officials, Fleetwood, and Fleetwood's attorney discussed the involved the nature of the offense, the penalty imposed by the Court and the ability of Fleetwood to continue in his current capacity.
Following the meeting, the Mayors, Commissioners and Council Members unanimously decided that additional information would be needed to make a final determination regarding Fleetwood’s future as Town Manager. The town officials say they will "diligently consider all available information and expects to make a decision about Mr. Fleetwood in a timely manner."
Jeff Fleetwood took a plea to one misdemeanor charge related to the pending criminal charges.
He was sentenced to six months in jail, but all but one month was suspended. No word on if he will spend that time behind bars.
Investigators with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigations say that Fleetwood added 240 hours of additional six leave and 80 hours of vacation time to his record while working as Berlin's Town Administrator. That resulted in a payment of more than $17,000 once he retired.