DELMARVA - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Delmarva peninsula Thursday night and state officials are asking neighbors to be prepared.
On July 31, Delaware’s Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) urged Delawareans to be ready for potential flooding and strong winds. Officials say excessive rainfall could lead to flooding in urban and poorly-drained areas, small streams, and creeks.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the peninsula and could result in tree damage and power outages, according to officials.
DEMA officials offer the following tips to stay prepared for severe weather:
-Stay informed about current weather, storm forecasts, travel advisories, and warnings.
-Sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) at de.gov/dens to learn about emergency closings or hazardous conditions. Download the FEMA App and set up local alerts.
-If possible, avoid travel by car in flooded areas. Check on road conditions with the DelDOT App.
You can also stay weather-aware with the WBOC News and Weather Apps.