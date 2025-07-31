Severe Thunderstorm Watch 7/31

DELMARVA - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of the Delmarva peninsula Thursday night and state officials are asking neighbors to be prepared.

On July 31, Delaware’s Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) urged Delawareans to be ready for potential flooding and strong winds. Officials say excessive rainfall could lead to flooding in urban and poorly-drained areas, small streams, and creeks. 

Isolated thunderstorms are possible across the peninsula and could result in tree damage and power outages, according to officials.

DEMA officials offer the following tips to stay prepared for severe weather:

-Stay informed about current weather, storm forecasts, travel advisories, and warnings.

-Sign up for the Delaware Emergency Notification System (DENS) at de.gov/dens  to learn about emergency closings or hazardous conditions. Download the FEMA App and set up local alerts.

-If possible, avoid travel by car in flooded areas. Check on road conditions with the DelDOT App

You can also stay weather-aware with the WBOC News and Weather Apps. 

 

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

