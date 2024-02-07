SALISBURY, MD - The Delmarva Shorebirds have announced their coaching staff lineup for the upcoming 2024 baseball season.
The Shorebirds have named Collin Woody, a former Shorebirds infielder, as their 18th Manager in the team’s history. Woody first came to the Shorebirds in 2017 and played third base for the team, appearing in 115 games. He previously spent the last two seasons as the FCL Orioles Fundamentals Coach in Sarasota, the Shorebirds say. He was originally drafted by the Orioles as a third baseman from UNC Greensboro in 2016.
Also joining the new skipper in 2024 is Pitching Coach Andy Sadoski, Fundamentals Coach Daniel Fajardo, Athletic Trainer Griffin Pyott, Hitting Coach Christian Poulsen, Development Coach Calvin Christiansen, and Strength & Conditioning Coach Juan Sanchez.
“We are thrilled to welcome some new & familiar faces on the coaching staff to the Shorebirds this season with a great blend of familiarity for our fans in 2024,” said Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. “The Orioles have been an instrumental partner for our organization and we are looking forward to working with this coaching staff to make the 2024 season a success on and off the field.”
The Shorebirds’ Opening Day is slated for Tuesday, April 9th, against the Salem Red Sox. More information on the team’s schedule, tickets, and more can be found on the official Shorebirds website.