SALISBURY, Md.- Three students from Delmarva are competing in this years Scripps National Spelling Bee.
From Delaware, 11 year old Declan Durand from Georgetown is heading to Washington D.C. to compete in the Spelling Bee. According to the Spelling Bee website, Declan loves to play soccer, creating structures in Minecraft and solve rubik's cubes.
Also from the first state and in the competition is Zion Miller. Zion is 14 years old and attends Seaford Middle School. Zion loves spending time with his friends, his cats and learning Spanish.
From the Eastern Shore of Maryland is Evangelene Hill. Evangelene Hill loves amusement parks, aquariums and the Harry Potter series.
The competition begins on May 31-June 1. The winner gets over $50,000 in prizes.