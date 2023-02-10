SALISBURY, Md. -- It's about 2,400 miles from Delmarva to Glendale, Arizona, where this years Super Bowl is being played. Well, two brothers and a husband and wife from here on Delmarva are making that trip.
A few split second decisions and a little bit of luck paved the way for what could be the experience of a lifetime.
So, how does a lifelong Eagles fan score tickets to arguably the biggest game of the year? For Sam Eastlack, it was a simple phone call from a friends wife.
"She just called and said we did it," said Eastlack. "There was no talking about it, there was no negotiation, it was just like it's done, we're going, let's do it."
Sam's brother, Mike, who will also be at the Super Bowl, said he had to put a little more thought into it, but not much.
"Probably about an hour and a half worth of discussions and buying the tickets and booking flights, but it was a quick decision," said Eastlack.
For Dan Matta and his wife, it took a little bit of luck to score some last minute tickets.
"Still kind of shocked that we have them but I think it's all going to settle in once we get there," said Matta.
Sam and Mike live in Maryland. Dan and his wife, Delaware. Four people from two different states, all looking forward to an experience they'll remember forever.
"Super pumped to A, go to the Super Bowl and to see the Eagles win a Super Bowl over Kansas City," said Matta. "So we're super excited about going and can't wait to get out there."
Sam did acknowledge while the game atmosphere in Glendale may not compare to a home game for the Eagles, who play at Lincoln Financial Field, or 'The Linc', he knows Birds fans will bring the energy.
"It's going to be electric," said Sam Eastlack. "I'm just hoping to be able to absorb it all when I'm there because it's going to be an amazing experience."
Mike is also confident in Eagles fans traveling to the game and getting loud, which is why he's looking forward to hearing the Eagles fight song as many times as possible.
"I'm excited to hear the Eagles fight song after we score, I think it's going to happen and I think if it's not on the announcers PA, the fans are going to sing it and make sure it's heard," said Mike Eastlack.
Matta is gearing up to take in the whole thing.
"The flights going to be perfect, setting is going to be perfect, Birds win," said Matta.
If the Birds end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, Sam, pointing to a vintage Eagles jacket, said he knows exactly what he's wearing to the parade.
"I wore this for the Eagles parade in 2017, and if, when they win, I'm going to wear it again for the parade in 2023," said Sam Eastlack, emphasizing the 'when'.
Delmarva Eagles fans, hoping to hear plenty of the Eagles fight song this Sunday.