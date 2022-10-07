SALISBURY, Md. - On Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden issued a bombshell pardon for minor marijuana offenses.
"First, I'm announcing a pardon for all prior federal offenses for the simple possession of marijuana," Biden said in a video posted to the White House Twitter account.
But the majority of simple possession convictions come at the state level, and pardons could be coming there too as Biden has challenged states to issue the same pardons.
The Raabs of Salisbury support such a move.
"The War on Drugs has never worked, still doesn't work, and I completely agree with what President Biden has done as regards this," said Clayton and Naomi Raab. "[We] do hope that it happens in the State of Maryland."
Support for the state-level pardons was not universal, though. WBOC spoke to several folks who declined to be interviewed on camera, but opposed the pardons. They fell into basically two camps: those who believe marijuana should remain illegal, but the punishments should not be as strict. Others said that if it was illegal when you did it, and you knew it was illegal, then you need to do the time."
A minor marijuana offense can cause significant problems for folks.
"Lets give people an opportunity," said Eric Pierce of Salisbury. "You know, in this day and age it's hard enough to find a job, and when you have simple possession on your record and it's ruining your life, that's not fair."
Among leadership in the region, candidates for Maryland governor Wes Moore and Dan Cox are both were supportive of a pardon for simple possession in Maryland.
Delaware Governor John Carney's administration explained that Delaware already has had mandatory expungements of simple possession convictions since 2015.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration said he is still reviewing President Biden's executive action.