WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. House legislators are set to vote on a Senate-passed bill to end the record government shutdown, with mixed support from Delmarva's representatives.
This comes after Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D) crossed party lines to advance the bill on Nov. 10.
Virginia Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-District 2), who represents Accomack County, also expressed plans to vote for the legislation.
"I urge my House colleagues to put the needs of the American people first and vote to open the government," Kiggans said in an official statement. "No partisan political priorities are more important than paying our troops and federal workers, keeping our skies safe, and providing SNAP benefits to those in need."
Maryland Rep. Andy Harris (R-District 1) did not release an official statement on the bill, but spoke about its potential to end the shutdown while appearing on the Family Research Council's "Washington Watch."
"This shutdown has lasted long enough," Harris said. "The house, which took action eight weeks ago, is going to take the final action [Wednesday] to end this shutdown."
Delaware Rep. Sarah McBride (D) explained why she will not support the legislation: "Delawareans deserve so much better. We can reopen government and tackle the health care crisis all at the same time. The only thing stopping us for months has been Republican cruelty. Doubling down on cuts to Medicaid that will leave 50,000 Delawareans without health care isn’t compromise — it’s a crisis."
A House vote could take place as early as Nov. 12. The bill will require majority approval before it would go to President Donald Trump's desk for signature.