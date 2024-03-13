LEWES, DE -- Part of the Daisey family home on Chestnut St. in Lewes was torn down Wednesday afternoon, providing a sense of relief for the Daisy siblings following a long battle with the Lewes Historic Preservation Architectural Review Commission (HPARC).
"We're very proud that we're able to do something that many people told we would not be able to do," says Dionne Daisey-Williford.
In December of 2022, the Lewes HPARC denied the Daisey siblings' request to tear the home down and build a bigger one on the double lot. The commission argued that the 123 year-old house contributes to the city's historic district.
After proving to the commission otherwise, the Daisey's were finally granted permission to demolish the house last September.
The sisters say the demolition is about more than the house itself.
"We're glad that we can remain in the town, that we can have a continued presence in this town, that's what our father wanted," says Sarah Daisey Minor.
"What it has done is opened many people's eyes to the process and how difficult of a hurdle that it is and how that disproportionately affects people who don't have the economic resources or the intellectual resources to fight back against a board with that kind of power," says Williford.
The family expects the demolition to take about a week. Their goal is to build a much bigger home to support their father's growing lineage.
"Hopefully, by Christmas time, it'll be ready for us to come here and celebrate as a family," says Minor.
The sisters say they do hope to preserve some parts of the home. They'd like to use some of the brick for a new driveway or walkway and save some of the distinctive molding on the front of the home to use on the interior of the new house.