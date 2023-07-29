DENTON, Md.-Saturday afternoon, Deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff's Office responded to the 23000 block of Wilder Way in Denton for a death investigation involving a three year-old child. Investigators say family members located the child unconscious in the pool. The child was pulled out and officials say life-saving efforts began. The child was taken to University of Maryland, Shore Regional Health Easton, where they were pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play. The investigation is active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office.